Norges Bank Takes $18.85 Million Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,427,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of Welbilt as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $988,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 88.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE WBT opened at $22.23 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.