Norges Bank Takes $19.92 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 996,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,917,000. Norges Bank owned 1.79% of Zogenix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,674,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after buying an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,724 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 697,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 405,395 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4,124.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 426,606 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $19.02 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

