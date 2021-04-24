Norges Bank Takes $20.14 Million Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,504,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.27% of Retail Opportunity Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 213,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

ROIC stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

