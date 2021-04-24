Norges Bank Takes Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 728,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,213,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.13% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $47.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.