Norges Bank Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 580,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.16% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

