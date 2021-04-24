Northern Star Investment Corp. II Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NSTB)

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,370 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,742% compared to the average volume of 183 call options.

Shares of NSTB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 395,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

