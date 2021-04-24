Northern Technologies International Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NTIC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 million, a P/E ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

