Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Billion

Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce sales of $8.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.35 billion and the highest is $8.69 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $35.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $37.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Shares of NOC opened at $342.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

