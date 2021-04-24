Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

