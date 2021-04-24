Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 8,415 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

