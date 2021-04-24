Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.43 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $45.43 million and $1.77 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00648825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.09 or 0.07726416 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

