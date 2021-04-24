Nuggets Market Cap Hits $2.18 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Nuggets has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $5,031.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00265658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.28 or 0.01016753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,773.38 or 0.99991677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.85 or 0.00602324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

