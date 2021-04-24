NULS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79.41 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. NULS has a market cap of $89.84 million and $79.41 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001804 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.66 or 0.01023518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,883.70 or 0.99786456 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00608951 BTC.

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

