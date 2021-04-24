NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

BATS NUMV opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

