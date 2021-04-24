NuShares Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. NuShares has a market cap of $1.41 million and $62.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00023811 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 71.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,857,085,806 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,803,688 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

