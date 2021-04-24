Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $20,861,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,945,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,869.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

