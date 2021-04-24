Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 9,427 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Liquidity Services worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.