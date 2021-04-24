Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,091 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atea Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,251,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,391,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000.
NASDAQ AVIR opened at $36.41 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.
