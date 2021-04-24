Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,091 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atea Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,251,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,391,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $36.41 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

