Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,026 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Weis Markets worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

WMK opened at $52.88 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

