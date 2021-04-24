Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of The Manitowoc worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 62.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

MTW opened at $23.13 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $802.36 million, a P/E ratio of -68.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

