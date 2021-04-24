Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410,718 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBA opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $729.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

