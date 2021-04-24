Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Morphic worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morphic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 14,027 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $897,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 19,787 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,129,244.09. Insiders sold a total of 487,232 shares of company stock worth $25,418,779 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

