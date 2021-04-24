Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in GoHealth by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 620,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 285,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,500.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

