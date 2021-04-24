Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Gates Industrial worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GTES opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.