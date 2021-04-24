Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Ardelyx worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $813.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

