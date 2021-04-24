Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of DURECT worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DURECT by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

DURECT stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

