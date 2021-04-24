Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of OptimizeRx worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $50.34 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $846.06 million, a P/E ratio of -132.47 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

