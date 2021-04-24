Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

