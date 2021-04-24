Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 152.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,136 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after acquiring an additional 839,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPRX opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 4.40.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. The business had revenue of ($0.71) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FPRX. Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Five Prime Therapeutics Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

