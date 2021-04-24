Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 315.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Daqo New Energy worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $89.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.09.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

