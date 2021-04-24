Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Corsair Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Shares of CRSR opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

