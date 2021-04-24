Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295,442 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of GrafTech International worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after buying an additional 9,668,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142,361 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,949,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $23,388,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $15,869,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

