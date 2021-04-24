Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,732 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 162.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Zymeworks worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 112,843 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $27,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.