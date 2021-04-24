Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $835.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

