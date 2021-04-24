Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

ICLK stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

