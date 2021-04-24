Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,464 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ViewRay worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,670 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ViewRay by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ViewRay by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Shares of VRAY opened at $4.60 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $739.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The business had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.