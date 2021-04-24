Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of OneSpaWorld worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSW shares. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

