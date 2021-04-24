Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 101,213 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,213 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 568.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 58,517 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.30 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $710.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

