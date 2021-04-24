Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.77. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $80.50.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

