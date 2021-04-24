Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 31,080 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.18 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.