Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,919 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American National Group worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $113.89 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $116.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

