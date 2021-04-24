Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 49,323 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,323 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LORL opened at $38.46 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

