Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,693 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of American Vanguard worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 309,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,312 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $619.59 million, a P/E ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

