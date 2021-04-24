Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In related news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $995.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.