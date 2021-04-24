Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of CAI International worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 182.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAI International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CAI stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $738.93 million, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.