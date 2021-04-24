Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Saul Centers worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

BFS opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $970.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

