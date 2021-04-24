NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA stock opened at $610.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $546.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.47. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.60 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $380.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

