NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $16.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $610.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,694,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.60 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

