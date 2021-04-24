NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $16.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $610.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,099. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.60 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.47. The company has a market cap of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

