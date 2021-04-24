NXM Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $57,130.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $557.23 million and approximately $57,130.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $87.38 or 0.00172334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00063922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00054833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.60 or 0.00650033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.71 or 0.07740330 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,022 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,985 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

